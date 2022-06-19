Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying murder victim found on road in Riverside

The victim was found dead in the road with gunshot wounds. JSO is asking that the public use pictures of his tattoos and a physical description to find his identity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the identity of a man who was found dead in the road in Riverside early Saturday. The man was found on the side of the road in the 2900 block of Sydney Street around 6:30 a.m. He had a head injury that was later discovered to be a gunshot wound, officials said.

JSO said at the time the victim had been taken to a medical examiner so that he could be identified by finger prints, but are now asking that the public help to identify him.

The victim is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, 5'8 and 290 pounds with brown hair and a full face 'bushy' beard.

The victim has several distinct tattoos, including the two pictured above: A lion head wearing a crown in inner right forearm, the 'Chevy' emblem on left bicep closer to his chest and Hebrew writing on left bicep closer to back (The inscription, “שזדד החזק דק”, is believed to translate as “Only the Strong Survive”).