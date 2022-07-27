Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer has died from cancer complications at 34

Officer Grant Murphey was a Patrolman and a United States Army veteran, JSO said.

Officer Grant Murphey with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has passed away from cancer-related complications, JSO said in a press release Wednesday.

Murphey died on Sunday, the release said.

According to JSO, Murphey worked patrol in Jacksonville's Zone 3 and served in the United States Army.

"We thank Ofc. Murphey for his dedicated service to our Country (US Army) & our Community," JSO wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with the Murphy and JSO families during this difficult time. Thank you for your service and dedication to the safety of our community," the City of Jacksonville wrote on social media.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also posted this message to his Twitter account.

#JSO mourns the passing of one of our own, #Officer Grant Murphy, a #Patrolman in Zone 3, passed Sunday, 7/24/22, at the age of 34, due to complications from cancer. We thank Ofc. Murphy for his dedicated service to our Country (US Army) & our Community.#hero #neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/YcnttAYYN7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 27, 2022