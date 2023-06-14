x
Crime

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office finds skeletal remains, asking for help identifying

JSO has released a composite sketch estimating what the man may have looked like when he died. If you know who this person is, call 904-630-0500.
Credit: JSO
This photo may represent what a man whose remains were found in the woods looks like.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a identity to match skeletal remains found last year.

The remains were found in the 6400 block of Barnes Road in August 2022.

They belong to a white male. Police have not been able to further identify him, but used skeletal and dental x-rays to create a sketch. 

Remember that this sketch represents how the person looked when they died, and therefore they may look different. 

If you know who the person in this sketch is, call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.




Side profile of the sketch created by JSO.

    

