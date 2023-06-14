Jacksonville Sheriff's Office finds skeletal remains, asking for help identifying

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a identity to match skeletal remains found last year.
The remains were found in the 6400 block of Barnes Road in August 2022.
They belong to a white male. Police have not been able to further identify him, but used skeletal and dental x-rays to create a sketch.
Remember that this sketch represents how the person looked when they died, and therefore they may look different.
If you know who the person in this sketch is, call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.