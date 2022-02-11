Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports an officer-involved shooting on the city's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported an officer-involved shooting in the area of N. Edgewood Avenue and Broadway Avenue in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville.
According to JSO, no officers are injured and "no suspects are outstanding." Whether the shooting was fatal or nonfatal has not been reported. Police have not confirmed if this means a suspect is in custody or if the suspect is deceased.
JSO is still on scene. This is a developing story and more information is expected to be released.