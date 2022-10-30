Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Jacksonville's Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release.

Brian Antoine Jordan, 20, was arrested on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday night, claiming the life of a man in his late teens or early 20s. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department. He was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.