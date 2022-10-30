Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release.
Brian Antoine Jordan, 20, was arrested on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday night, claiming the life of a man in his late teens or early 20s. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department. He was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.
JSO Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said the investigation used information that came from the co mm unity, as well as evidence collected by homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives.