Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searching for 'escaped prisoner' last seen near Moncrief Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped prisoner Friday, who was last seen east of Interstate 95 near Moncrief Creek, according to a news release and posted to JSO's 'X' page.

Gianna J. Ludd, 27, was last seen in the 7000 block of Lorain Street at 12:30 p.m. JSO says investigative efforts have revealed that "Ludd was out with a work crew when he fled from the work van," the release states.

Police say Ludd is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was booked in Duval County Jail for violation of probation and resisting officers without violence, according to the release.