Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the man had been shot at least once and a full autopsy will be conducted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night.

He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage. The man's death is currently being considered a homicide.

This is the second deadly shooting police reported in Jacksonville Sunday and the third over the weekend. A 13-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by incident in the Moncrief area Saturday.