Former Jacksonville emergency dispatcher charged with distributing child porn

Documents suggest he sent an undercover officer several photos, and one video that depicted young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dispatcher has been arrested and charged with internet sex crimes against children.

Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced Monday that Scott Matthew Yotka, 37, was charged with distributing images and a video over the internet depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

Yotka faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, and up to 20 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

Officials say he was arrested by FBI agents at his home on Friday and remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

According to court documents, on Sept. 15, 2021, Yotka, using the name “Scottnjax44,” utilized a particular social media application to engage in online private conversations with an undercover FBI task force officer in Washington, D.C., who was posing as the parent of a child.

Yotka was acting as the administrator of a public chat room on this app, court documents show.

During a private message conversation, Yotka reportedly engaged in an explicit conversation with the undercover officer regarding the sexual exploitation of children, according to court documents.

Additionally, court documents suggest Yotka sent the undercover officer several photos and one video that depicted young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Yotka also reportedly stated that he was employed as an “emergency dispatcher” and worked “12 hour shifts.”

The FBI sought emergency disclosure information from the app and AT&T revealed login activity from an address belonging to the City of Jacksonville at the Ed Ball Building located in Downtown Jacksonville.

On Sep. 16, 2021, FBI agents coordinated with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and confirmed that Yotka was at that time employed by JSO as a dispatcher and that he routinely worked a 12-hour night shift.

Yotka was arrested the nest day.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney D. Rodney Brown.