Two men arrested in separate Jacksonville drug raids, fentanyl, meth, guns seized

Waters announced the arrest of 34-year-old Chelan Ross in relation to 'Operation Tulsa' and 38-year-old Tomi Maithland in relation to 'Operation Jam.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters announced the arrest of two men at the head of two separate drug operations in a press conference held Wednesday.

Dubbed 'Operation Tulsa' by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the months-long investigation in partnership with multiple agencies, resulted in the arrest of Chelan Ross on June 22.

Ross, 34, is charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of felony possession of marijuana.

During the operation, JSO's Narcotics Unit seized three handguns, two rifles, one kilo of fentanyl amounting to 500,000 lethal doses, 5.25 pounds of fentanyl pressed into pills, six pounds of methamphetamine, 89.4 pounds of marijuana and $1,558 in cash. The street value of the drugs seized equal to $256,172.

The conclusion of the second and unrelated investigation into 'Operation Jam,' resulted in the arrest of Tomi Maithland on May 25.

Maithland, 38, is charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and one count of felony possession of paraphernalia for the manufacturer or deliverer of narcotics.

Narcotics detectives received a search warrant for Maithland's residence in which they seized four handguns, one rifle, five pounds of methamphetamine, 1.18 kilos of fentanyl equal to more than 500,000 lethal doses, $13,584 in cash and 60.68 pounds of marijuana. The street value of the drugs seized equal to $120,195.