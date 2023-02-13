Jacksonville Sheriff announces 4 arrests on gun charges

Sheriff T.K. Waters said that officers were able to make four arrests when they went to arrest a Jacksonville man with an outstanding bench warrant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men were arrested on gun charges on Jan. 29 in Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday.

The arrests were part of an initiative Waters called "Operation Social Dilemma."

Officers came to the house to arrest 19-year-old Deshyh Beaufort. Waters said he had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to show up to court.

Beaufort's original offense was possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

When officers arrived, they made three additional arrests, all on firearm charges. Two of the others arrested were Joseph Olredge Stays and Keith Deangelo Crews, 25.