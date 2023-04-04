Jacksonville sheriff announces arrest of alleged gang leader, 6 members

The sheriff announced the arrest of an alleged gang leader he says "terrorized" the city, as well as 6 alleged members. Police also seized drugs and $80,000 in cash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced a series of arrests and drug seizures that marks "cutting off the head" of a criminal organization.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff T.K. Waters said one of the men arrested, Brian Brightman, was the head of a violent gang called K4T.

Also arrested were Wallace Corbin, 21, Raymond Cash, 21, Gary Harris, 23, Benjamin Wilson, 27, Erin Massey Jr, 25, and Unique Hayes, 28.

They were arrested as part of an operation called "Operation Bright Lights," which Waters said took two months.

This gang was responsible for "multiple homicides," he said. The gang used drug sales to "bank roll" its members.

Police seized eight firearms, 1.171 kilograms of fentanyl, 570 grams of meth, 467 grams of cocaine, 203 pounds marijuana.

The guns have been connected to an August 2021 homicide and several shootings into dwellings.

Waters said he cannot "quantify the lives that were saved" by this takedown.