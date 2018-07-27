The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups will be holding a community forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The forum will be comprised of representatives of Equality Florida, the Jacksonville Coalition for Equality, JASMYN, and the Stiletto Sister's Society. The main focus of the event, according to a release, will be to cultivate a mutual trust and confidence in law enforcement through an open dialogue to share concerns of the LGBTQ community regarding safety.

"Agenda topics will include the installation of a JSO LGBT Liaison Team to serve as a dedicated law enforcement conduit for LGBT community members, as well potential training programs for the agency."

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at FSCJ located at 101 West State Street in Room A1068.

This forum comes after much criticism from the LGBTQ+ community in Jacksonville following the murders of three black transgender women, one black gay man named, and no arrests:

February 4: Celine Devonne Walker, 36, was found shot dead at the Extended Stay America hotel in the Southpoint area.

June 1: Antash’a English, 38, died at the hospital after being shot between two abandoned homes in the 1500 block of Ella Street early that morning.

June 24: Cathalina James, 24, was found shot dead at the Quality Inn and Suites located in the 8300 block of Dix Ellis Trail

July 19: Jessie Sumlar, 30, was found shot to death in his northside apartment. His car was missing and police are still searching for it. They have released surveillance photos of someone they believe to have information regarding his case.

