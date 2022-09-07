Warrant: Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz arrested after ankle monitor removed, off-grid for 52 minutes

The rapper is known to be gang-affiliated and was wearing the monitor after being arrested on gun charges. He's now back in jail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released warrant for Jacksonville rapper Noah Rayquan Williams, known by his stage name Spinabenz, says his GPS-tracking ankle monitor was removed and police do not know where he was for 52 minutes on August 29.

Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but was released on bond. Williams arrest warrant was issued by the Gang Investigations Unit, and he is known to be gang-affiliated.

Williams told police that he was out of the house on August 29, during the time he was unaccounted for.

When an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrived at Williams' home, a friend called Williams to tell him that police were looking for him, the warrant said. Williams said at this point, he "looked down at his leg and saw the GPS monitor was no longer on his leg."

The monitor was still at Williams' home. He drove back and retrieved it, presenting it to the officer, who secured it.

The officer said that while Williams claimed ignorance, one of the pin trays on the monitor was broken. "It takes a significant and noticeable amount of force for a GPS monitor to break loose from someone in the manner like William's's violation," he wrote in the arrest warrant.

He is featured on the viral video “Who I Smoke,” with Yungeen Ace and FastMoney Goon, which drew nearly 10 million views in the first few weeks after its release last year.

"Who I Smoke" is a disturbing twist on Vanessa Carlton’s 2001 pop hit “A Thousand Miles.” The main hook of the song is Ace naming rival Jacksonville gang members who were killed.

Ace is allegedly the centerpiece of ATK, a violent drug gang in Jacksonville which stands for "Ace's Top Killers." Williams is one of many rappers allegedly affiliated with this gang, which has multiple members currently facing criminal charges.