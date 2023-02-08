Court date set for Jacksonville rapper Kshordy, codefendant Zhacobe Sykes in Noface murder

Terise Powe, aka Kshordy, and Zhacobe Sykes are accused of killing a man named Xavier, who went by the name 187 NoFace on Sept. 28, 2021 in an ambush.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terise Powe, a Jacksonville rapper who goes by the name Kshordy, is already serving a 12-year sentence on a gun charge. He was convicted in March for having a gun during a shootout in August 2020. Powe and another man, Zhacobe Sykes, were back in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a pretrial in a separate, more serious case - murder.

That charge followed what happened on Sept. 28, 2021. That's when Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, known as Spinabenz, was driving in a car with two other rappers, Dasaun Williams, who performs under the name Greenlight and another man named Xavier, who goes by 187 NoFace, or BMG Zay.

Powe and Williams are from rivaling Jacksonville gangs, according to police.

Williams and the two other men were sitting in a Dodge Challenger outside Raceway gas station on Lenox Avenue when a black Range Rover Evoke pulled up and opened fire on them.

Williams and "Greenlight" ran into the gas station, but Noface was left behind.

The Range Rover sped off. Williams and his friend went back to the Dodge Challenger and drove to the emergency room. Noface was shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jacksonville police investigators were on the lookout for the black Range Rover Evoke.

The following day, JSO's gang unit spotted a similar vehicle while surveilling the Woodland Acres community.

Officers pursued the Range Rover which sped off. It crashed into a pole and the occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to run off.

Investigators caught them. They were identified as Sykes, Powe, and his friend Lorano Span, another rapper who goes by the name Lil Kracka.

Police said they found spent shell casings in the Range Rover and Span was wearing clothes that matched the description given the day of the shooting.

Powe and Sykes are charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and gun possession by a convicted felon. Span was charged with resisting arrest.