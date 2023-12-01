Jacksonville rapper Foolio shot

The popular drill rap star has been shot several times in the past, and lost many friends and family members to gun violence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in January and includes Foolio singing in a Jacksonville police interrogation room.

A popular Jacksonville rapper has been shot, again.

Charles Jones, who performs under the name Foolio, was shot in the foot in a Friday night shooting, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The severity of his injuries is not known.

The incident occurred near the 3100 block of 18th Street W. in Jacksonville, a residential neighborhood less than a mile from Paxon School for Advanced Studies.

The car he was driving, a black Dodge Challenger, is riddled with bullet holes, according to a photograph obtained by First Coast News. Sources tell First Coast News Jones is not cooperating with law enforcement. He was taken to U.F. Health Jacksonville.

Foolio, whose music celebrates gun violence and the deaths of gang rivals, has been a target of numerous shootings in the past.

According to internal newsroom records, he was most recently injured Nov. 8, 2021 after getting out of his vehicle in the 2000 block of Ernest Street in Riverside. Hours after the shooting, Foolio, 23, went live on his Instagram.

"I shot back in self-defense," he said. "My gun is registered. If I did something illegal, the police would put me in jail. A ni**a did miss 100 shoots though. They must have thought I was lackin’ for sure.

"Y’all miss a whole 100 shots literally," Foolio continued on his Instagram story, which included smiley face and kiss emojis.

He did the same thing after being shot in Houston, Texas, in July 2020, saying “a [explitive] shot me, but didn’t kill me.”