Friends: Jacksonville radio personality killed by father of her children, had history involving abuse

Friends of Tasheka Young said the man charged with her murder is the father of her two young children. They also said she was four months pregnant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tasheka Young's family and friends are hoping her murder will open up the conversation around domestic violence.

They identified the popular local radio personality as the woman who was murdered in her apartment on the Northside Saturday.

Bursey Armstrong, who friends say is the father of Young's two young children, is charged with second degree murder in her death.

“She was very outspoken, ambitious, educated,” Keturah Jordan, Young's friend of 20 years, said.

Jordan and Phylisha Thompson, one of Young's other close friends, said Armstrong had a history of abuse. They said they tried to help her leave Armstrong for years.

"It has been an ongoing situation since they've been together," Jordan said. "You could see the signs, the messages she sent me all the time ... when you're deep in love, and you are blinded by love, you can't see those things, so you kind of push them away underneath the covers.

"It's not surprising, but it's surprising," Thompson said. "Because we kept telling her to leave. We knew it was coming, but when it came, it just really hurt because it was so real."

"So many of us knew what was going on, tried to save her, and she loves so hard, so deep that it just no word can penetrate that," Thompson said.

Thompson spoke with Young on the phone the night before she was killed.

"She was a sister, a friend, a mom, a daughter," Thompson said. "She was our world."

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the Mission Pointe apartments Saturday evening for reports of an unresponsive woman. Officers arrested Armstrong and charged him with second degree murder Sunday.

The arrest report says a handgun was discharged. It also says Armstrong tried to escape from the interview room at the Police Memorial Building.

Power 106.1, the station Young worked at, posted about Young Monday morning. The post reads in part, "Our hearts are broken this morning. Tasheka Young, “Tysheeks”, was a spirited, ambitious, and loved part of the Power 106.1 family for many years."

"She loves unconditionally with any relationship she has ever been in. She just gives so much love. She has so much love to give to the community, to people," Jordan said.

"She was a great mom. She loved them. There's nothing in this world that she wouldn't do for them," Jordan said.

Jordan and Thompson both have a message for anyone who is in a similar situation as their friend.

"Tell somebody. Ask for some help. It's not worth losing your life. It's not, Jordan said.

“Leave. Get help. Reach out. I'm Caption Photography on Facebook ... If you need help and don't know where to go, you can reach out to me. You know, there are hotlines. A lot of places at work have things called like EAP for employee assistance that that can help you," Thompson said.

"There's so many free resources that you can use if you're scared. A lot of people stay in these situations because they feel judged or have nowhere to go. But there are people that are willing to help. And if I need to be used as one of those people, that's fine because we can't lose another Tasheka," Thompson said.

Young was 34-years-old.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national domestic violence hotline is 800-799-7233.

Jordan is collecting donations, including clothes, food and toys for Young's family through Young's mother's Cash App. The username is OliviaSYoung.

Armstrong had his first appearance Monday morning. He's being held on no bond. According to court records, Armstrong has several traffic offenses, but nothing violent.