Dozens of windows smashed at Jacksonville post office overnight

The post office off Ft. Caroline Road is closed. Windows and doors are smashed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The post office on Ft. Caroline Road near the Hidden Hills neighborhood is closed after it was vandalized overnight. The signs on the door direct customers to other nearby post offices at Beach Boulevard and Merrill Road.

The windows along the side of the building were smashed through both layers of glass. The side door glass is also broken, appearing to be an entryway for the vandals.

Some of the windows appear to have been broken from the inside with the inside layer of glass broken, but the outside layer still intact. A wire on the side of the building looks frayed as if it was cut.

Customers have been driving up to the post office this morning hoping to get their holiday packages. No timeline has been released yet on when the post office will reopen.

A repair company is on scene evaluating the damage.

We have requested the police report with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and we are waiting to hear back from USPS.

The post office manager showed up later on-site and confirmed that vandalizing a post office is a federal crime. He would not comment further on the incident.