Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Jammes Road sometime around 3 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police.

When they arrived, they found a man inside an apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

He later was pronounced dead, police say. Police believe foul play is suspected.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

