Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Jammes Road sometime around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man inside an apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He later was pronounced dead, police say. Police believe foul play is suspected.