JSO arrests narcotics detective for falsifying documents, a third-degree felony

JSO says that one of the documents used to record things such as expenditures for property, evidence and things of that nature had been intentionally falsified.

**Please be patient as we work to update this story

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own narcotics detectives under allegations of the document falsification, a third-degree felony.

On Thursday the agency held a news conference where they gave details about the investigation into Det. Bryan Burnett, who was taken into custody earlier that morning.

JSO says that the documents used to record things such as expenditures for property, evidence and things of that nature had been intentionally falsified.

Specifically, in Burnett's case, JSO said that there was was a discrepancy with the amount of money listed on one of those documents. The amount was less than $200 and would have had no impact on outcome of the case, according to police.

JSO says it does not believe Burnett was stealing the money.

The incident occurred on May 26 and a supervisor received the case forms on May 29. Burnett was arrested on June 11.

When asked whether the discrepancy could have been a mistake, the agency replied: “This was an intentional falsification of documents, had every appearance of intentional.”

JSO said at this time motive is unclear and they have no reason to believe anyone else is involved.

WATCH: