Woman killed after being 'targeted', shot multiple times inside vehicle on Northwest side

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a violent incident on Jacksonville's Northwest side on Monday morning, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say sometime around 9 a.m. they were dispatched to reports of a shooting at a convenience store in the 2300 block of W Edgewood Avenue.

When they arrived they found an adult woman inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the woman dead on scene.

JSO says it appears the victim was targeted while sitting in the vehicle by a shooter driving a silver Nissan SUV. Witnesses told police that the silver vehicle approached and fired multiple times before fleeing on Edgewood Avenue.

Police say they are currently gathering evidence and collecting surveillance.

At this time, the victim has not been identified by police.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.