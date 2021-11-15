JSO: Man wielding hammer attacks neighbors, arrested after 6-hour SWAT negotiation

Police said the suspect attacked three different men in his neighborhood, appearing to be random and unprovoked.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a six-hour negotiation process, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrested a man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday morning.

Police said the suspect attacked three different men in his neighborhood, appearing to be random and unprovoked. In one attack, the man was armed with a hammer, JSO said.

SWAT negotiators were able to get the man to surrender peacefully around 4 a.m. None of the victims was seriously hurt, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motivation for the attacks and whether the suspect knew any of the victims, JSO said.

In addition to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the suspect is being charged with two misdemeanor battery charges, according to JSO.