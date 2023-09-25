Jacksonville police still searching for inmate who escaped work crew van

Gianna J. Ludd escaped from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office custody while he was out with a work crew Friday. As of Monday, he has not been apprehended.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The inmate who escaped from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office custody Friday is still missing, police said Monday.

Gianna J. Ludd, 27, was last seen in the 7000 block of Lorain Street at 12:30 p.m. Friday. He escaped a work crew van east of I-95 near Moncrief Creek.

He was booked in Duval County Jail for violation of probation and resisting officers without violence, according to a press release.