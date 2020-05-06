x
Jacksonville police seeking video voyeurism suspect

Police say on March 1 an incident of video voyeurism was reported at a business in the 6700 block of 103rd Street.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man that was reportedly filming underneath someone's clothing inside a business. 

Police say on March 1 an incident of video voyeurism was reported at a business in the 6700 block of 103rd Street. Police say it was reported that the suspect recorded video under a victim’s clothing while inside a business in the area.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

