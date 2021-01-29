Jacksonville police seeking to identify 2 reportedly involved in robbery of 77-year-old

Police say the two people approached a 77-year-old victim and engaged in a short conversation before snatching property and running away.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying two people they believe are connected to a robbery of a 77-year-old victim.

JSO says on Monday, Jan, 18, patrol officers responded to the area of 6700 103rd Street in reference to a robbery. Police say the two people approached the victim and engaged in a short conversation. They then reportedly snatched property from the victim’s hands and ran.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identities of these two people is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.