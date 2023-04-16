x
Crime

Jacksonville police seeking information on 2014 murder for 'Cold Case Spotlight'

Each month, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spotlights a different cold case. This month, they are asking for help solving the murder of Jessica Beth Wolford.
Credit: JSO
Jessica Beth Wolford is pictured here just two months before she died, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for help to find out who killed Jessica Beth Wolford in 2014.

Wolford's case is part of JSO's monthly 'Cold Case Spotlight' campaign, where each month, they ask the public for help with an unsolved case.

Wolford was killed 25 years old when she died. On Sept. 14, 2014, her body was found behind a church in the 3500 block of Chase Avenue.

Her death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound, JSO said. 

Witnesses told police they heard gunfire at around 5 a.m. and saw an individual running from the area. The subject was described as a Black male in his 40's wearing a dirty white T-shirt and blue jeans. This subject has still not been identified and evidence has not been conclusive, police said.

Credit: JSO
The area near where the murder took place.

