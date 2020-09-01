The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who may be connected to several incidents in the downtown area.

Police say a kidnapping was recently reported in the area of 400 Ashley Street West. During the reported incident, the alleged suspect made threats of sexual violence towards the victim, who was able to escape and contact law enforcement.

In another incident, police say an attempted sexual battery and robbery were reported in the area of 400 6th Street West.

Both victims were identified as being homeless and provided police a similar description of the suspect. For that reason, police say they believe the incidents are related.

The suspect has been described as a lighter complexion black male with a slender build, approximately 6-feet tall, and between 40 and 60 years old.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office