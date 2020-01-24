The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was possibly a witness to an armed robbery on the Northside.

JSO said the robbery happened in the Amelia View area. Police say the man, pictured below, may have important information regarding the incident.

Police are also looking for two suspect vehicles that were reportedly used during the robbery: a grey Buick Verano and an unknown make gold vehicle.

JSO

Anyone with information, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS where you can remain anonymous and possibly receive a $3,000 reward.