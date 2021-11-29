Jacksonville police searching for suspects in theft of $24,000 in audiovisual equipment

It was reported that unknown suspects had stolen more than $24,000 in audiovisual equipment, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects in a grand theft investigation.

Officers were called to the area of 300 West Bay St. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, for reports of a theft. It was reported that unknown suspects had stolen more than $24,000 in audiovisual equipment, JSO said.

Now, JSO wants help identifying the suspects pictured below.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects in the picture is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.