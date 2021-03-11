Suspect struggled with officer over gun before shot fired; no one hurt, JSO says

"Be advised, the suspect involved in the current incident has been taken into custody," JSO tweeted Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one was hurt when a suspect who was running away from the scene of a burglary investigation struggled with an officer over her gun, then fired a shot before getting away, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Police were called to the 10960 block of Beach Boulevard, the Countryside Trailer Park, at 5:10 a.m., for a burglary in progress. A witness told police they saw a person enter into a trailer home through a window holding a hammer, JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said during a news briefing Wednesday morning.

Officers surrounded the trailer to try to form a perimeter and prevent any suspects who were trying to escape from being able to do so. Once officers got inside, they were able to take the first suspect into custody, Waters said.

While police were arresting the suspect, a second man ran out the back door, Waters said. The officers chased after him and ordered him to stop several times, but he refused.

One officer caught up with the man with her gun drawn and ordered him to stop and put his hands up, but he did not, Waters said. The man attacked the officer and a struggle ensued, during which the officer yelled "He's got my gun!" before a single shot rang out.

The man continued to run, and the officer was unharmed. Police set up a perimeter and found the man, unhurt, in the woods inside the trailer park, Waters said.

No officers on the scene were injured. The suspects were taken into custody with minor injuries, Waters said.

There is body camera footage of the incident, Waters said. The specific charges that will be filed are still under investigation.

So far, police have not located any structures that were hit by bullets, Waters said. The suspect was taken away in an ambulance.

"Be advised, the suspect involved in the current incident has been taken into custody," JSO tweeted. "#JSO continues its investigation and more information will be forthcoming."

The suspect was described as a man last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt and dark-colored jeans.