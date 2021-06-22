Jacksonville police searching for possible kidnapping victim, man who may have information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to locate a potential victim in what is being described as as possible kidnapping.
JSO says in the early morning hours of Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Caravan Circle, where a witness says they heard a woman screaming and struggling with a man as she appeared to be forced into a small white sedan that drove away.
The woman was identified as 22-year-old Elizabeth Jorena Miller. Deputies have been unable to find Miller at this time, JSO says. Police are also trying to find 27-year-old Josh'uan Rudloph Stripling, who they say might have information that could help to find Miller.
JSO says as a result of the information reported, police are trying to find both Miller and Stripling to make sure they are safe. Anyone who sees either Miller or Stripling or who has information about where they are is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.