Jacksonville police searching for possible kidnapping victim, man who may have information

JSO says early Tuesday morning, a witness says they heard a woman screaming as a man appeared to force her into a small white sedan on Caravan Circle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to locate a potential victim in what is being described as as possible kidnapping.

JSO says in the early morning hours of Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Caravan Circle, where a witness says they heard a woman screaming and struggling with a man as she appeared to be forced into a small white sedan that drove away.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Elizabeth Jorena Miller. Deputies have been unable to find Miller at this time, JSO says. Police are also trying to find 27-year-old Josh'uan Rudloph Stripling, who they say might have information that could help to find Miller.