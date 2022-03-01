Jacksonville police looking for identity of woman accused of using credit cards stolen from vehicle

Police said the suspect pictured below fraudulently used one of the stolen credit cards at a local business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of a woman accused of using credit cards that were stolen from a vehicle on the Southside last month.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, JSO responded to a reported auto burglary in the 9700 block of Gate Parkway North. During the reported burglary, several items were taken from inside the vehicle, JSO says, including the victim's credit cards.

