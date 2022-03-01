Jacksonville police looking for identity of woman accused of using credit cards stolen from vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of a woman accused of using credit cards that were stolen from a vehicle on the Southside last month.
On Wednesday, Feb. 23, JSO responded to a reported auto burglary in the 9700 block of Gate Parkway North. During the reported burglary, several items were taken from inside the vehicle, JSO says, including the victim's credit cards.
Police said the suspect pictured below fraudulently used one of the stolen credit cards at a local business.
Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in the photos or who sees her is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
