Jacksonville police searching for gunman after shooting victim dropped off at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the gunman in an overnight shooting after a victim was dropped off at the hospital.

According to police, officers were called to UF Health on West 8th Street around 4:25 a.m. in response to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, hospital staff told them a man was brought to the hospital by an "unknown citizen."

The victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound and is in life-threatening condition, police said. Investigators do not know where the shooting took place at this time.

Violent Crimes Task Force detectives and the JSO Crime Scene Unit are handling the shooting investigation, police said.