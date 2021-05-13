Jacksonville police searching for woman in connection to scratch-off ticket robbery

Following the robbery, police say the woman cashed in several winning tickets at various locations in the Jacksonville area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who reportedly stole numerous scratch-off tickets and has been cashing them in around Jacksonville.

According to JSO, the woman pictured below robbed a local convenience store Wednesday and got away with numerous scratch-off tickets.

Following the robbery, police say the woman cashed in several winning tickets at various locations in the Jacksonville area.

The vehicle being driven by the woman during the crime appears to be a white 2019-2021 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with any information in regard to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS