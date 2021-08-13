Jacksonville police searching for wanted sex offender

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a registered sex offender.

Police say Adam Wesley Bryant, 38, has failed to fulfill the requirements established for sexual offenders. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone who has seen Bryant or who knows where he is located is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.