Jacksonville police searching for registered sexual predator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a registered sexual predator.

Police say 41-year-old Tyrone Griffin has failed to update his driver's license information. Detectives have made attempts to locate him, but they have been unsuccessful, according to a news release from JSO.

Anyone who has seen Griffin or who knows where he is located is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.