Jacksonville police searching for rape suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a reported rape on the Westside.

Officers were called to a report of a sexual battery on Feb. 5 in the 6000 block of San Juan Avenue. The victim worked with investigators to develop a composite sketch of the suspect, according to a news release from JSO.

Police are now requesting help in identifying the suspect in the composite sketch below.