Crime

Jacksonville police searching for rape suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim worked with investigators to develop a composite sketch of the suspect in the Feb. 5 reported sexual battery.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a reported rape on the Westside.

Officers were called to a report of a sexual battery on Feb. 5 in the 6000 block of San Juan Avenue. The victim worked with investigators to develop a composite sketch of the suspect, according to a news release from JSO.

Police are now requesting help in identifying the suspect in the composite sketch below.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

