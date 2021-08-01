Jacksonville police searching for man who reportedly robbed smoke shop at gunpoint

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of St. Augustine Road to Blaze Smokeshop in reference to a robbery. Police say a man wearing an orange sleeved jacket, dark pants, and baseball hat entered the store and brandished a gun, demanding merchandise.



The man then reportedly ran from the store on foot with an undetermined amount of merchandise.



Once the man left the business, the employee reported to police that they heard one gunshot. JSO says it's unknown if anyone is injured at this time.



JSO Robbery Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are still conducting their investigation. Police say is an isolated incident and they are working to apprehend the man involved.