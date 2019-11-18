The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped during a work-release program.

According to police, Victor Nash, 36, failed to return from work release after allegedly removing his GPS ankle monitor.

Police did not release what date Nash allegedly escaped.

JSO says he was last seen in the area of Hogans Creek near North Catherine Street wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

According to jail records, Nash was arrested on Aug. 1 on three counts of burglary. His expected release date was June 12, 2020.

If you see him or know his location, you're asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.