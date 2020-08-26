Jacksonville police searching for escapee who failed to return from work release

Police are searching for 32-year-old Lexly Jay Lee Jr. JSO said Lee's GPS monitor is currently not functioning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a GPS monitored escapee who failed to return from a work release Tuesday.

Police are searching for 32-year-old Lexly Jay Lee Jr. JSO said Lee's GPS monitor is currently not functioning. His last known location is in the area of 8500 Beach Boulevard, according to police.

Lee is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.