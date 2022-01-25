Jacksonville police searching for credit card fraud suspects

Police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of using credit cards that were stolen from inside of a woman's stolen car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are asking for help from the community to identify and locate two people accused in a credit card fraud investigation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were called to a report of an auto theft in the 7000 block of Gate Parkway on Monday, Jan. 17. When officers arrived, the victim told them that her 2020 Dodge Charger had been stolen, along with a bag she had left in the vehicle containing several credit cards.

After the vehicle was taken, police learned that the two people pictured below made several fraudulent purchases using the victim's credit cards at various places, JSO says.