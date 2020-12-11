Jacksonville police search for Southside pistol-whipping, property damage suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a picture of a man they say pistol-whipped a victim and fired bullets at a business building on the Southside in October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying and finding an aggravated battery and shooting suspect after an October incident on the Southside.

JSO said police were called to the area of 3900 University Blvd. West for a shooting investigation. When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect and the victim had been involved in an argument before the suspect left the area and returned with a gun, police said.

The suspect and victim struggled over the weapon and the suspect fired several shots, causing property damage to a business before pistol-whipping the victim with the weapon, according to police. The suspect ran away from the scene, JSO said.

Police are now asking for assistance in identifying the suspect, pictured below.

Anyone with information about who the suspect is should call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.