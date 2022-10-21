x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jacksonville police search for Isle of Palms area car burglary suspect

Police believe the man in the photos busted the passenger side window of the car before taking a large sum of money.
Credit: JSO
If you have any information about this man or car, please call JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a car burglary in the Isle of Palms area.

On Friday, July 29, JSO responded to the 4300 block of Stacey Court in response to an automobile burglary. Police believe the man in the photos busted the passenger side window of the car before taking a large sum of money. He was seen leaving in a newer model silver Chevy sedan, as shown in the photos.

Credit: JSO

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Kevin Spacey didn't sexually abuse Anthony Rapp in 1986, jury finds

Before You Leave, Check This Out