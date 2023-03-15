x
Jacksonville police search for auto burglary suspect

The suspect is believed to be 5’9-5’11 in height and weighing 165-175 lbs. with short hair and a goatee or beard, according to JSO.
Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the person in the photo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect believed to be connected to an auto burglary that happened at the 5900 block of Windsor Forest Drive. 

On Feb. 21, between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. the suspect reportedly broke into the victim's car and stole personal belongings.

The suspect is believed to be 5’9-5’11 in height and weighing 165-175 lbs. with short hair and a goatee or beard, according to JSO 

If you have information regarding this suspect, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at-866-845-TIPS.

