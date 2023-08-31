JSO: Six people detained after shootout between two vehicles, police pursuit

JSO says around 3:30 a.m., patrol officers witnessed a shooting that took place between 2 vehicles in the 10000 block on 103rd Street on the city's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five men and one woman have been detained, including one person who remains hospitalized following a shootout between two vehicles and a short police pursuit in Jacksonville Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A JSO Lieutenant says at approximately 3:30 a.m., patrol officers witnessed the shooting that took place between two vehicles in the 10000 block on 103rd Street on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say one vehicle crashed at the scene and that one person inside the vehicle, was shot and is in non-life-threatening condition while the other person inside the vehicle, was detained at the scene.

The second vehicle fled the scene in which "officers initiated a vehicle pursuit" that lasted approximately 10 minutes and ended east of the Golfair Boulevard exit at Interstate 95, police say. Four occupants of the second vehicle fled on foot after officers used a "precision immobilization technique" to stop the vehicle, according to police.

JSO says during the pursuit of one of the individuals that fled, one officer intentionally used their vehicle to "strike one of the suspects from the car." Police say the unidentified man was detained and taken to a local hospital. He has since been released from the hospital as he suffered minor injuries in the incident, JSO told First Coast News in a briefing held at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say that no officers were injured in the incident.