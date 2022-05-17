Father shot in arm during dispute with two children, JSO says

Police say the father sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and drove himself to a nearby hospital. He is expected to be OK.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville is expected to be OK after a shooting near Golfair Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 1 p.m., an officer responded to the 3800 block of Lee Street in reference to a domestic dispute between the man and two of his children.

Police say the dispute began inside the home and spilled out into the yard, when at some point, a gun was fired. JSO says anywhere from six to eight shots were fired.

Police say the father sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and drove himself to a nearby hospital. He is expected to be OK.

At this time, it's unclear if the injury was self-inflicted or if he was shot by somebody else, police say.

JSO says they are no longer looking for anybody associated with this incident.