Father shot in arm during dispute with two children, JSO says

Police say the father sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and drove himself to a nearby hospital. He is expected to be OK.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville is expected to be OK after a shooting near Golfair Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 1 p.m., an officer responded to the 3800 block of Lee Street in reference to a domestic dispute between the man and two of his children. 

Police say the dispute began inside the home and spilled out into the yard, when at some point, a gun was fired. JSO says anywhere from six to eight shots were fired.

Police say the father sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and drove himself to a nearby hospital. He is expected to be OK.

At this time, it's unclear if the injury was self-inflicted or if he was shot by somebody else, police say.

JSO says they are no longer looking for anybody associated with this incident.

At this time, it's unclear if an arrest has been made.

