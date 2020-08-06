Shooting leads to car crash in Baymeadows area Monday

Police say after being shot, the person lost control of their vehicle causing them to crash into the entrance area of Steele Creek Apartments.

A victim is expected to be OK after being shot in the Baymeadows area on Monday morning.

At approximately 07:12 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot while driving on the 8000 block of A.C. Skinner Parkway.

Police say after being shot, the person lost control of their vehicle causing them to crash into the entrance area of Steele Creek Apartments. The individual then went to a local hospital for treatment.