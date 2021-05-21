Jacksonville police respond to reported shooting in Baymeadows following violent evening

There were three separate shooting incidents in less than 12 hours. The one in Baymeadows makes it four.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in the Baymeadows area right now.

According to a media release, the incident occurred at 8206 Philips Highway sometime prior to 6 a.m. First Coast News is working to learn more about this incident.

This comes after a rash of shootings across the First Coast late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Shooting #1

JSO is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Old Kings Road South. A child was also found with her and police say the child is not hurt.

The woman was 32 years old and lived at Kings Crossing Apartments.

Police have a man in custody. They have not released information on who he is or what happened to the woman. Police say there is no threat to the community.

First responders were dispatched around 8:30 Thursday night. If you were in the area around that time or if you know anything call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Shooting #2

At about 12:30 a.m., JSO says an adult male walked into a hospital’s emergency room after being struck by a bullet fragment. According to medical personnel, the wound is very minor in nature.

The preliminary information reported by the victim is that the shooting occurred somewhere on Wilson Boulevard near I-295.

The victim reported that he was walking when he heard a pop and realized he was hurt. The victim was reportedly not cooperative with the police and gave conflicting statements.

At this time, JSO has been unable to verify that the shooting occurred on Wilson Boulevard near I295.

Shooting #3

Around 12:55 a.m, officers responded to the 900 block of Water Street in reference to an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. An adult man was located and was taken to a hospital. He is currently in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

While on the scene, an individual turned himself in as being responsible for the incident. His initial statement was that he was defending himself due to an attempted robbery.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are conducting an investigation regarding this case.



Anyone who has any information regarding this case can call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or contact them via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG.