Breaking: Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Deerwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who they say robbed a bank in the Deerwood area on Monday and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The reported incident happened in the 4400 block of Southside Boulevard at the Regions Bank around 9:08 a.m.

Police say that an individual walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller and indicated that they had a weapon of some sort.

The teller gave the individual the money and police say the individual walked out of the building, headling either south or east on foot.

JSO says at the time of the crime, there were only five employees in the building and one customer. No injuries were reported.

At this time, police do not know if the individual was a man or woman. They also have no indication of what race they were.

JSo says the individual was wearing a black or gray hoodie with red writing on it, black sunglasses, gray gloves and a white mask.

