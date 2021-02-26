Person of interest in custody following bank robbery in Regency area

Police confirmed that this is the third bank robbery this week in Jacksonville.

A person of interest is in custody following a bank robbery in the Regency area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to the 9500 block of Regency Square Boulevard in relation to a business robbery. There's a Bank of America located in this area.

Upon arrival, employees told police that a man came into the bank and demanded money by passing a note to the teller. Police say the man also implied that he was armed with a gun.

Police say the employee complied with the demand and handed the man the money before he fled the scene.

JSO says investigative efforts were able to lead officers to a person of interest in a nearby area. He has been detained and investigative efforts are ongoing.

He is described as a white man, 20 to 25 years of age. He was reportedly wearing a dark mask, a gray hoodie and jeans at the time of the crime.