Crime

Man in custody following armed robbery at massage parlor in Baymeadows

Police say the suspect was located less than two miles from robbery and detained. A search warrant is currently being obtained, per JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in custody following an armed robbery of a Baymeadows area massage parlor, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the 8600 block of Baymeadows Road. Police say a man in his mid-20s entered the business dressed in all lack with a black mask and robbed the owner of their purse.

JSO says a physical altercation ensued, and the owner suffered minor injuries.

The man who was detained was not identified by police.

