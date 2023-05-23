Man in custody following armed robbery at massage parlor in Baymeadows

Police say the suspect was located less than two miles from robbery and detained. A search warrant is currently being obtained, per JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in custody following an armed robbery of a Baymeadows area massage parlor, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the 8600 block of Baymeadows Road. Police say a man in his mid-20s entered the business dressed in all lack with a black mask and robbed the owner of their purse.

JSO says a physical altercation ensued, and the owner suffered minor injuries.

